Ujjain: Baba attacks devotees by trident, arrested

Ujjain: Two devotees were attacked by a baba (sant) by his trishul (trident), at the Narsingh Ghat on Friday morning. The devotees had come to the ghat to take holy dip in the river Kshipra. The police arrested the accused baba and registered an FIR against him.

According to Mahakal police, two boys Mantu Arya (19) resident of Rewa and Kartikey Singh Baghel (20) resident of Satna had reached the city to pay obeisance to lord Mahakal and take holy dip in the Kshipra.

They met a baba, Vivek Giri on the Narsing ghat and after few conversations, started consuming ‘ganja’ (marijuana) with him. Few minutes later, the intoxicated trio created a dispute over a petty issue.

Meanwhile the baba lost his cool, attacked both the devotees by his trishul (trident) and wounded them. Injured victims reached Mahakal police station and lodged the complaint against the baba. The police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him.