Ujjain: Ayodhya Verdict; Goodwill march taken out, peace committee meeting held

Ujjain: People belonging to different walks of life along with peoples’ representatives and senior administrative and police officials took out a combined ‘Goodwill March’ from the main thoroughfares here on Thursday evening.

The march was taken out in consonance with a decision of the District Peace Committee which met in the afternoon at Police Control Room under the chairmanship of State PWD and District Minister In-charge Sajjan Singh Verma. The aim of the march was to propagate the message of communal harmony in wake of Supreme Court’s ensuing verdict on the disputed land at Ayodhya. The march commenced from Mahakaleshwar Temple and traversed through Gudri Bazaar, Patni Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Sarafa, Kanthal Square, Nai Sadak, Favvara Chowk, Daultaganj Square, Madar Gate, Topkhana and concluded at the beginning point. The participants were raising slogans of national integration, unity, communal harmony, etc. Mahant Rameshwardas, City Quazi Khaliqueerhman Nadvi, Charan Singh Gill, MLA Mahesh Parmar, collector Shashank Mishra and SP Sachin Atulkar besides scores of representatives of different religions, castes ad social organisations and peoples’ representatives, politicians and policemen were present during the march.

PEACE COMMITTEE MEETING: The maiden meeting of newly-formed jumbo District Peace Committee also took on record various suggestions so as to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility in light of Supreme Court’s ensuing verdict on Ayodhya’s land dispute. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes in which more than a dozen members put their submissions. Most of them said that since Ujjain is a peaceful city and all the residents live with traditional love and affection, there is no threat to glorious past. They said that whatever may be the verdict of Supreme Court, but everybody should respect it in larger interest of the country. Prominent among those who extended their suggestions included Surendra Singh Arora, Bakirali Rangwala, Rajendra Bharti, Tabrej Khan, Chetan Yadav and Mohan Yadav. Collector and SP apprised the members about various preparations and sought everybody’s cooperation. ADM RP Tiwari conducted the proceedings.

MINISTER’S TAKE: “Local administration is in touch with the government. We use to talk to senior officials every hour. We have given clear directives to the administration that if a person who may be of a high political clout or may be socially powerful if his activities seem to flaring-up the communal sentiments, then he will surely be expelled from the district.”—SAJJAN SINGH VERMA, DISTRICT MINISTER IN-CHARGE