Ujjain: Arrested MLAs may catch Covid-19 infection in jail, says Congress

District Congress Committee (DCC) criticised Bharatiya Janata Party and administration for arresting its MLA Mahesh Parmar and Manoj Chawla on Wednesday during foot-on-march from Mahakaleshewar Temple to Bhopal to support the plight of migrants.

During an urgent meeting convened on Thursday, DCC presidents Mahesh Soni (urban) and Kamal Patel (rural) accused the police department for working under the influence of ruling party. Congress leaders told that to protest the undemocratic action of police and the State government the party workers will burn the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday at Kanthal Square. The party members also apprehended that Covid-19 virus may infect to both the MLAs in the Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

During the meeting, the speakers alleged that the BJP government wants to murder the Congress MLAs imprisoned in jail so that the strength of Congress gets further reduced in State Assembly.