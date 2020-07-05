Ujjain: All religious places in district to reopen from tomorrow

Ujjain: All the religious installations of the district will be reopened with effect from July 7 (Tuesday). They will remain open between 5.30 am to 9 pm.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of District Crisis Management Group held at Circuit House on Sunday evening.

It was also decided to allow functioning of chay-poha-kachori shops and restaurants between 6 am to 9 pm. Replying of Magic vehicles with the capacity of 1+6 will also begin from July 7.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, municipal president Sonu Gehlot, collector Asheesh Singh and SP Manoj Kumar Singh were present.