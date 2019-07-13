Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad raises students’ issues

Ujjain: The office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday handed over a memorandum to Vikram University vice chancellor Dr BK Sharma raising many issued with respect to problems being faced by the students. The ABVP members also raised slogans against university administration for mismanagement. Drawing attention of vice chancellor, the ABVP office bearers said “As the university did not organised special ATKT examinations for semester 5 and 6, a complete one year of students is going in vain.”

ABVP members also asked the vice chancellor as to why examination results are not being announced of various courses. “As the results are not declared, the students are in dilemma for admission in the next session,” district general secretary Raghav Sharma said. Sharma further alleged the university did not distribute the mark sheets of the courses of which results have been declared. The ABVP also demanded to make arrangements for pure potable water in university premises and colleges, maintain cleanliness in hostels, and common rooms for girls studying in different courses.