Ujjain: ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samhita Sevak Samman’ for Ayurveda College teacher Dr Ramteerth Sharma

Dr Ramteerth Sharma receives award.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda College assistant professor Dr Ramteerth Sharma, was felicitated with Akhil Bharatiya Samhita Sevak Samman on World Mars Day at Government Poddar Ayurveda Medical College in Mumbai.

Director of Maharashtra ministry of Ayush Dr Rajeshwar Reddy, Podar Medical College administrator RN Patil conferred the honour. Dr Sharma also delivered main lecture on importance of Charaka Samhita.

The office-bearers of Maharashtra unit of the World Ayurveda Council, the organiser of the programme, welcomed Dr Sharma. Dr Manoj Chowdhary, national convener of Samhita Siddhanta Parishad, said that the award was given every year by All India Teachers Association. This year’s honour was given to Ramteerth Sharma of Ujjain. Renowned Panchkarma Visharad Dr Umashankar Nigam was given the Life Time Achievement Award.

