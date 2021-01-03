Ujjain: Administration gives 16 confiscated vehicles to Municipal Corporation

The vehicles will help UMC to save Rs 15 lakh 75 thousand per month

FP NEWS SERVICE (P9)

Ujjain

A total of 16 vehicles confiscated by the district administration from illegal transporters were handed over to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Sunday.

Under the provisions of Rule-53 (2) B of the Minor Minerals Rules-1996, the total price of these confiscated vehicles is Rs 1 crore 14 lakh. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi duly handed over these vehicles to commissioner Kshitij Singhal.

These 16 vehicles standing in the old depot of MP Roadways have been given to UMC for use in municipal works. The said vehicle will save UMC- Rs 52,500 per day and Rs 15 lakh 75 thousand per month. Two JCB, five dumpers and tractor trolleys are included in the vehicles.