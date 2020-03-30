Ujjain: 6 hotels attached to quarantine patients

Ujjain: District administration attached Hotel Imperial, Priyanjali Marriage Garden, Hotel Rudraksh, Hotel KGC Celebrations located at Indore Road, Hotel Mahakal Palace and Hotel Shrimaya located at Freeganj for isolating Coronavirus Covid-19 suspect patients. ADM RP Tiwari released the lists for new quarantine centers on Sunday.
