Ujjain: 4 youths arrested over drug peddling

Ujjain: Nanakheda police on Tuesday nabbed four youths in connection with drug peddling and recovered hemp weighing 2.1 kg.

TI Manish Mishra stated that acting on a special tip-off, they seized a Toyoto Itios car (MP 04 CK 9556).

“A plastic bag containing 2.1 kg hemp was kept beneath the driver’s seat,” he said adding that driver Umar alias Sheru Khan (36), Amit alias Oliver (36) both residents of Damdama and Nitin Acharya (30) resident of Laxmi Nagar and Umesh alias Betu Ailani (26) resident of Muni Nagar were also arrested.