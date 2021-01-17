Ujjain: 3 more test positive in city

Ujjain: A total of 3 more persons tested positive, for corona taking the number of patients to 5,071 in the district on Saturday. The death toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 397 sample reports received on the day, only 3 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive. All of them including one woman are symptomatic and were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall, 153 patients, 63 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 61, 852 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,815.