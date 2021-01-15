Covid vaccination in Ujjain: 12,400 jabs marked for district

Ujjain: Phase-1 of Corona Vaccination will start from 16th of January in the Ujjain district. The recipients of the vaccine in the first phase include government and private medical workers along with Anganwadi workers.

A total of 12,400 vaccines have been marked for the district which will be administered to the recipients through five chosen hospitals. The vaccination centre in the city are: RD Gardi Medical College, District Hospital, Nursing College, and Community Health Centers of Mahidpur, Nagda, Khachrod.

Collector Ashish Singh has directed all the SDMs of the district to make arrangements and welcome visitors to these five vaccination centers. Vaccinations will begin on January 16 across the country with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whereas, the second part of Phase-I is targeted at the frontline workers followed by people above 50 years of age or those who are suffering from a serious illness, in the third part. About four lakh people will be vaccinated in Phase-1 in Ujjain itself throughout its three parts.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Mahavir Khandelwal informed that Ujjain district has received the ‘Covishield’ vaccine made by the Serum Institute. The person will take the vaccine twice; the second time is four weeks after the first application. A vaccination team will be formed with security personnel on duty and all proceedings will be registered through the covid portal.