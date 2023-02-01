Ujjain: 3 ex-UMC employees sent to jail for forgery

Representational Picture

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Eighth additional sessions judge Santosh Prasad Shukla sentenced accused Mukandilal Patel (retired assistant engineer), Rupendra Kaithwas and Radheshyam to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each as per the provisions of Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. Also, they were punished with a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh each. The convicted persons were employees of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and were charged with chemical purchase scam during Simhastha Fair-2002.

Deputy-director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas said that during the physical verification of case books related to the material purchased for Simhastha Fair-2004 item in UMC, it was revealed that Fly clean and Solfex powder were purchased but the concerned file was unavailable in the store. On checking, it was found that the information mentioned on the bills of the said material is false, as there was no page number 311 as per the description in the stock register and there was no entry on page number 210.

It was also found in the investigation that an amount of Rs 8, 22, 269 was paid to Ankit Enterprises firm without receiving the material, which was received by the accused Rupendra Kaithwas on behalf of the said firm through District Central Cooperative Bank’s Tower Chowk branch. Due to the disappearance of the case books, the offence of fraud, forgery and bogus payment with the UMC on the basis of proposing payment by mentioning wrong information on the bill and making payment without receiving the material came to light. The written report was filed in the police station Central Kotwali in this regard.

The court acquitted accused Anand Tiwari by giving him the benefit of doubt. On hehalf of prosecution the case was pleaded in the court by Roop Singh Rathore, additional public prosecutor.