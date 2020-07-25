Ujjain: 23 new corona positive cases take COVID count to 1,115

Ujjain: With 23 new entries, the tally of Corona patients in Ujjain district reached to 1,115 on Saturday. The death toll remained 72.

As per the health department, 841 people have been recovered so far while 202 patients are still under-treatment.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 716 new coronavirus cases, 153 of them from Indore, taking the infection count in the state to 26,926, health officials said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in the morning that he too has contracted the virus. He was admitted to a private hospital here.

The death toll due to the pandemic increased to 799 with eight more people succumbing to the viral infection.

Four deaths were reported from Bhopal and one each from Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur districts, officials said.

The worst-affected Indore district reported the highest 153 new coronavirus cases during the day, followed by 132 in Bhopal and 60 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 622 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore district rose to 6,709. Death toll in the district rose to 303.

Bhopal has reported 5,109 COVID-19 patients, including 154 who died.

The case count in Jabalpur went up to 972.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Friday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 2,980 active containment zones in the state.

So far in July, 13,333 new coronavirus cases (about 50 per cent of total) and 227 deaths (over 28 per cent of total deaths) have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh.

As of June 30, the case count was 13,593 and death toll 572 in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, underwent all necessary tests and their results were normal, as per the doctors treating him.

The statement was issued by Chirayu Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted.

"I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan, 61, said in a tweet in the morning.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 26,926, active cases 7,639, new cases 716, death toll 799, recovered 18,488, total number of tested people is 6,84,419.