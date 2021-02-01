Ujjain: 1st Paperless Budget with 6 Pro-People Pillars

Ujjain: Economists scholars, industrialists among others shared their views on Budget with Free Press. Exceprts

Expertsspeak

This budget will surely boost self-confidence of the countrymen. The focus of budget included: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Mission Poshan 2.0, Urban Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0 and NEP.

The most welcome proposal is the provision for 100 New Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states to prepare cadets for entry into the armed forces.

The budget has increased the overall outlay to health and wellbeing of citizens to nearly 2.25 trillion rupees, an increase of more than 135% over the last year.

The introduction of an Asset Reconstruction Company may provide the much-needed support to banking sector as stressed assets rise due to the pandemic. But, we need to take care of our market borrowings ,which are somewhat higher than what we have foreseen.

Therefore it is prudent to state that the Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Minimum government, and Maximum governance. -Dr.DharmendraMehta

[Associate Professor/Former Director FMS- JNIBM-SSIC VU Ujjain]

Economist Rajkumar Neema

Budget 2021-22 lays stress on health and infrastructure. The government showed its commitment to deal with pandemic by increasing health budget by 137 percent on the other hand the government did not raise any kind of tax on industries to give them a push during pandemic time. Individual tax payers who were expecting some tax relief did not get any relaxation in the recent budget Neema added.

Social worker and BJP members Rupesh Kabra and Hemant Vishwakarma

In a joint statement the duo said that the Union government proposal to establish hospitals for critical diseases and reforms in other health services is welcome step.

Senior scholar Dr Mohan Gupt

It is not a routine budget, the government focused on providing more employment opportunity, education and healthcare services. Allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for rural infra will boost farm sector while, scrap policy for 20-year-old vehicles will boost automobile industries.