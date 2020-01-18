Teachers, union leaders up in arms against suspension

Mandsaur: Teachers are up in arms against Ujjain commissioner over suspension of government high school principal. The principal was suspended for allowing an NGO to distribute free exercise register with a picture of Veer Savarkar printed on its cover.

As per the information, principal of government high school, Malwasa, RN Kerawat was suspended on charges of serious lapse in discharge of duties, irregularities and not seeking permission for distribution of register to students.

During suspension period principal has been attached with joint director public education office, Ujjain.

School teachers from Mandsaur and adjoining areas under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh extended support to Kerawat demanded that suspension be revoked at the earliest. Teachers termed the action against principal unfair.

Sangh regional secretary Akhilesh Mehta said that every next day many social organisations organise career counselling, computer education classes, distribute stationary material and others stuff to students in school.

And if any organisation distributes the stuff to students belonging to weaker section of the society, then what is wrong in it, said Mehta and asked, “How can principal be held responsible for the same.”

Kerawat is a recipient of President award and is also a member of district-level Gyanpunj team which is responsible for improvement of school results. Action action against such decorated teacher would not only demoralise him but also others, Mehta added. All the teachers association across the state condemned the action against Kerawat.

Earlier, in November an NGO distributed register free of cost to students for the preparation of their studies in government high school in Malwasa village. The register thus distributed contained picture of Veer Sawarkar on the cover.

Employees union leaders have threatened to launch an agitation in a phased manner if the suspension was not revoked.