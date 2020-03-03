Sanskrit has key role in rise of Indian Renaissance: Prof Tripathi

Ujjain: On the concluding day of two-day national seminar on languages organised by Vikram University (VU), expert speakers of Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit and Russian languages ??shared their views. The chief guest of the closing ceremony held at the University's Golden Jubilee Auditorium was Sanskritist and former vice-chancellor Radhavallabh Tripathi, Pune.

The programme was presided over by VU’s vice-chancellor Balakrishna Sharma. The distinguished guest was PK Verma, former vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Prof Tripathi, in his address, said that in the eighteenth century a new awareness about Indology was born which had a worldwide impact. The unforgettable role of translation of Sanskrit texts played a vital role in the rise of the Indian Renaissance. During that period many translations of Sanskrit texts from Persian were translated into European languages. William Jones created a deep awareness of Sanskritology worldwide through translations. The Indian Renaissance freed Indians from despair and selflessness, he added.

Prof Sharma said that knowledge is eternal and time immemorial. There are only a few people who understand Saraswat elements.

Prof Verma said that the role of teacher is changing with time. In the new era, teachers can make a huge contribution as guides. There is a need to bring curiosity in the coming times. In the new generation, thinking should be developed in an inter-disciplinary way, he added.

Prof Achala Sharma highlighted the achievements of the seminar. Dr Jagdish Chandra Sharma conducted the programme and Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

P9: