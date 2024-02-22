 Run-Up For General Election-2024: BJP Organises Workshop Ahead of Beneficiary Contact Campaign  
To give training to the workers and leaders going for this work, a workshop was organised at the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan here on Wednesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Former MLA Sudarshan Gupta expresses views during the BJP’s workshop in Ujjain on Wednesday  | FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before the Lok Sabha elections, the first beneficiary contact campaign of BJP will run from February 25 to March 5. To give training to the workers and leaders going for this work, a workshop was organised at the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Addressing the workshop, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta said, "All the workers have to go to the ground and increase the voting percentage of BJP to 51 and where more than 51 percent voting has taken place, we have to increase the voting further so that the support base of our party increases further."

MLA Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan said that all workers have to carry out the beneficiary contact campaign with authenticity. District officials, MLAs and MPs will also knock on the houses of the beneficiaries under the campaign, saying "Ram-Ram" on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the campaign, one worker will contact 25 beneficiaries. Five people will be appointed at each polling station. This campaign will raise the slogan of BJP crossing 400 this time. Dharmesh Jaiswal conducted the workshop and Yogeshwari Rathore proposed a vote of thanks.    

