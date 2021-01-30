Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s day

Ujjain: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of Nation, was fondly remembered on his 73rd death anniversary. Host of programmes were organised across the city to mark the occasion on Saturday.

Special lecture at VU

On the death anniversary of Gandhiji at Vikram University a special lecture on Mahatma Gandhi and his scientific approach was held at Maharaja Jijirao Library complex. On this occasion, a mass silence was held in the library premises and floral tributes were paid to the statue of Gandhi. The chief guest of the programme was Prof RC Verma, former vice chancellor of Vikram University. Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University presided over the event. The distinguished guest in-charge of the event was Dr DK Bagga. The event was conducted by Dr Jagdish Chandra Sharma and Dr RK Ahirwar proposed a vote of thanks.

Congress Sevadal pays tribute

Akhil Bharatiya Congress Sevadal’s local unit remembered Mahatma Gandhi on this death anniversary on Saturday. District head Manish Gome informed that on the instruction of Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal president Rajneesh Thakur rural and urban members of the Sevadal jointly paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udhyan at Kshirsagar. Sevadal members in support of farmers’ stir tied black ribbon on hands and staged ‘dharna’. On this occasion district Congress head Mahesh Soni, Kamal Patel, state vice president Arun Rochwani, MLA Mahesh Parmar, senior leader Batukshankar Joshi, Satyanarayan Parmar, Rajesh Lashkari, Arun Verma, Jagdish Lalawat, Ravi Rathore, Ghanshyam Prajapati, Leela Parihar, Anju Jatwa, Bharat Shankar Joshi, Chetan Yadav,Anantnarayan Meena and other members were present.

All-religions prayer held

An all-religion prayer meet was organised on the occasion of Martyr’s Day at Bhartiya Gyanpeeth. A souvenir- Sadbhavana 2020 was released in the presence of chief guest Professor Virupaksha Jaddipal, Maharishi Sandipani National Veda Vidya Pratishthan. Sandeep Kulshrestha, Girish Pandya and Neelam Mahadik edited the souvenir. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the article competition based on the Sadbhavana lectures. The guests paid their homage to MahatmaGandhi and discussed his ideals for a peaceful and happy society.

Even at Madhav College

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an event was organised at Madhav College. The principal of the institution, JL Barmaiya paid his respect to the Father of the Nation by remembering his virtues and principles. He also inaugurated a picture exhibition, organised by Shobha Mishra, head of the department of Philosophy on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Keynote speaker Professor Hari Singh Kushwaha highlighted the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to the national movement. Sharda Shinde of the department of economics stressed the need to implement Gandhi’s economic philosophy. Poems and Bhajans on Gandhi and ideals were also recited.

Sir Syed Welfare Society

On the occasion of 73rd Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, members of Sir Syed Welfare Society paid their homage to martyrs who laid their life for the nation. Educationist Qamar Ali said in his address that all the countrymen need to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the epitome of peace and non-violence. Many people have laid their lives for the freedom that we hold today and they must be our inspiration. Institution President Mohammad Iqbal Usmani along with the fellow attendees remembered these heroes with the spirit of sacrifice and honour.

Martyrs day observed

On the occasion of martyrs’ day and death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi administrative official kept silence for 2 minutes on Saturday at Brihaspati Bhawan and paid tribute to martyrs. On his occasion divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, SDM Sanjay Sahu, deputy collector Virendra Singh Dangi and other officials were present. Employees of Ujjain Municipal Corporation also paid rich tributes to Gandhiji.