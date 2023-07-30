MP: Youth Who Dared To Take Out Mahakal Procession In Ujjain Issues Apology, Says 'I Made A Mistake'

MP: Youth Who Challenged To Take Out Mahakal Procession In Ujjain Issues Apology, Says 'I Made A Mistake' |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The young man who dared to take out Mahakal’s procession in Ujjain in a viral video, apologised by releasing a video statement on Sunday. The youth said, “I strongly condemn my words. I'm sorry, I am ashamed because I hurt your emotions.”

In his statement, the man further said, “'I apologise to all the Hindu brothers whose sentiments were hurt. I made a mistake when such words came out of my mouth. I also apologise to my Hindu brothers, friends, RSS and Hindu organisations, officials. We have always come forward to care for all the people who come for Mahakal darshan.”

The video of the youth had come to the fore during the demonstration against the molestation and assault of a Muslim woman, at the police control room in Ujjain on Saturday. In the viral video, the youth was heard saying, "The accused are not arrested, no date is fixed for hearing, when will their houses get razed? There will be a Mahakal procession the day after tomorrow, (I) dare you to take it out.”

Bajrang Dal Gheraoed Police Station

Bajrang Dal had gheraoed the police station demanding action against the youth as soon as the video went viral. In the matter, the police have registered a case against the unknown person.

Youth Was Part Of Protest Against Molestation Of Muslim Girl

There was an incident of molestation and assault with a female doctor on Friday in Kharakuan police station area of the city. In protest against this, people gheraoed the police control room on Saturday. The protestors were demanding the arrest of the accused and demolition of their houses. These people had come to protest under the leadership of Congress leader Noori Khan and Congress city president.

'We Don't Support Such Statement'

Notably, people present during the protest did not support the youth’s statement. Congress leader Noori Khan, who was leading the protest, said that it is not right to use such language.

She said, “We ourselves will take out the procession of Lord Mahakal by showering flowers. If someone has guts then stop it. Religious harmony will remain in Ujjain thanks to its Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. We had gone to the police station to raise our voice and demand justice for the victim. We do not support such a statement.”

