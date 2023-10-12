MP: TI Injured As Family Of Accused Attack Police

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of Shivansh Elegance high-rise building located on Hariphatak Road on June 14. Shilpa Rajput, who committed suicide, had also left a suicide note in English during this time. After investigating the entire matter, the police registered a case under section 304-B of the IPC.

It is said that in this case, the Neelganga police station was searching for the deceased’s husband Mohit Rajput for a long time, but despite a lot of investigation, he was not being caught. The police received information that Mohit was at his father’s house in Indore, on which the police immediately rushed to arrest him where the family members attacked the Neelganga police station in-charge and his team due to which the police station in-charge’s finger was fractured.

Neelganga police station in-charge Vivek Kanodia said that about four months ago, a newly married woman named Shilpa Rajput had committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor. Her husband Mohit son of Mahesh Rajput was yet to be arrested in this case. “We had received information that Mohit is at his father's house at Premium Park Colony in Indore. When we went to arrest him, Mohit's sister-in-law, mother and father stopped us from arresting Mohit. During this time, Mohit also attacked and misbehaved with the team.”

“During this attack, the third finger of my right hand got fractured,” he added. After the incident, the team arrested Mohit. A report of the entire incident was written in Banganga police station.