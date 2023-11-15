MP Elections 2023: Triangular Contest Creates Confusion Among Voters In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As the date of voting for the assembly elections is nearing and the attitude of the voters is also not clear, there is no consensus on which way the election results will change.

Due to the festival of Diwali, the enthusiasm and zeal that should be there for the assembly elections is not being seen in the urban areas as well as in the rural areas. The same enthusiasm is not being seen among the workers this time.

BJP candidate Usha Thakur is facing many problems. First of all, she had to face the resentment of many senior leaders of the party. Besides, due to a lack of coordination among these leaders, though most of them laid down their arms and decided to work together with the party, some are still angry.

The biggest opposition has come due to the working style of the candidate, Cabinet Minister Usha Thakur and the people she kept with her, as well as Thakur's distance from the common workers of the party.

Due to lack of communication, they are facing the displeasure of the workers as well as the annoyance of the common voters in this election.

To remove the resentment of angry BJP workers and rural voters, two to three MLAs from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are in big trouble. Volunteers from other states have taken up the field in rural areas.

On the other hand, senior Congress leaders are angry with Congress candidate Ram Kishore Shukla. But Shukla has tried to bring them together. Being a victim of factionalism for a long time, Congress is facing losses in every election. This time the factionalism in Congress is not showing any signs of stopping. Due to this, Congress is facing a tough fight.

Congress is also suffering losses due to a lack of systematic election management with a lack of workers and experienced leaders. Lack of good management without a responsible team of workers Congress is expected to have to work hard in many areas.

Former Congress MLA and independent candidate Antar Singh Darbar also poses a tough time to Congress. The more votes the independent takes, the greater the loss for Congress and the greater gain for the BJP.

BJP will not suffer much loss. But Congress will be able to compensate for the loss of independent only by getting more votes in urban areas. Even the independent candidate, having the experience of previous elections, feels that the election management is still good, but how much it will convert into votes will be known only after the voting.

JAYS' Ashok Mavi

JAYS candidate Ashok Mavi is also using his full strength. JAYS is trying to make a dent in the tribal areas, it will be a loss for the BJP and Congress. JAYS is arranging food and water for the workers by taking support of rations from tribal families.

Sunil Chaudhary of Aam Aadmi Party is also making efforts but he will get votes in Mahagaon Nagar panchayat area and Vishwas Nagar area.

Kamusti Party candidate Arun Chauhan, who has been fighting for the tribals for a long time, has also increased his campaign in rural areas this time.

There are more than 33,000 Muslim voters in the Mhow assembly constituency. In whose favour will these voters exercise their franchise that candidate will be able to take the lead from the urban area. These votes are to be divided between Congress and independents.

In this election, BJP, Congress and independent candidates are in the field. But this time, due to the silence of the voters and the presence of independent candidates along with BJP and Congress, the elections have become very exciting.

Two days before the voting, all three candidates are changing their strategies to change the trend of the election.