MP: Actor Ashutosh Rana Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple Before Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2' Release in August | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pardesh): Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning. At the temple Rana participated in the special 'Bhasma Aarti' and sought blessings from Lord Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Dressed in a white kurta pyjama paired with a black Nehru jacket, Rana worshipped at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. As per temple tradition, the doors of the sanctum were opened during the Brahma Muhurta, followed by the 'abhishek' of Lord Mahakal with Panchamrit. The 'Bhasma Aarti' was accompanied by the sounds of drums and conch shells.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actor Ashutosh Rana visited and offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. (03.04) pic.twitter.com/a8DDlEamVz — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Making comeback through War 2

Ashutosh Rana, known for his roles in films like 'Dushman', 'Sangharsh', 'Pathaan', 'War', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dhadak', 'Simmba', and 'Raaz', among others, will be seen next in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller 'War 2'.

The film, also starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, is set to release on Independence Day 2025. Excitement for the sequel heightened recently with the introduction of Hrithik Roshan's character in a post-credit scene from the film 'Tiger 3', a sequel to the 2019 hit 'War'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'War' grossed over Rs 200 crore within seven days of its release and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.