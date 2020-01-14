Makar Sankranti: Devotees to take dips, offer donation today

Ujjain: According to astrologers and priests, festival of Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday. However most of the denizens celebrated it on Tuesday day with flying kites and exchanging wishes for Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti. According to astrologer, the sun will enter zodiac Capricorn on 2.07am on Wednesday, but traditionally the kite flyers observed it on Tuesday.

Amateur kite flyers started preparation from Monday by purchasing kites and kiting threads en mass. Many youths were seen at the rooftop of their houses and many were seen in the grounds of the city.

More staffers deployed at Mahakaleshwar temple

Shri Mahakal temple management committee administrator Sujan Singh Rawat informed that in view of more arrival of devotes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, staffers were beefed up at temple premises to provide hassle free entry to the devotees. The MTMC’s officials will look after arrangements in 3 shifts.

Special permission for disabled

Collector Shashank Mishra instructed the MTMC to grant special permission to differently abled persons to attend Bhasmarti form Makar Sankranti. The MTMC official said that after the collector’s instruction differently abled persons will be granted permission in VIP quota. To avail this facility the person with disability will have to produce their medical certificate in respect of the disability with identity card of their attendant. According to new rule, 20 differently abled with attendants will be allowed daily.

Special ‘prasad’ on Makar Sankranti

On Wednesday curry, khichadi (polenta of cereals) buttered bread of Bajara and some other dishes will be offered to lord Mahakal.

Maratha community starts Sankranti

Women of Maratha community celebrate traditionally the festival of Makar Sankranti for 3 days for attaining blessing of God for their life partners. Women apply holy dots of turmeric and kumkum on each other’s forehead and present gifts to one another.

Special worship on Til-Chouth

On the occasion of Til-Chouth, women of Marwadi community performed special worship of lord Ganaesha. Convener Rekha Bharti, Anitima Baheti and Payal Bhutda, Krishan Bhutda, Anuradha, Rinku and Rajshri Bhutda, after performing special worship women organised some cultural programme and kitty and made the celebration of Makar Sankranti very special.