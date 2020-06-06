Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain's Mahakal temple to reopen doors for devotees from June 8

Nearly eleven weeks after the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, its doors will be reopened for devotees from Monday, its office-bearer said.

However, those who wish to visit the temple will have to register their names first, he said.

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, located around 175 kms from Bhopal, is one of the 12 "jyotirlingas" in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

The reopening of the temple is part of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

"The temple will reopen on Monday. It will be kept open between 8 am and 6 pm as per the central guidelines," temple management committee's administrator Sujan Rawat told PTI on Saturday.

"We are going to launch a mobile application and set up a toll-free number for the devotees to book an appointment to enter in the shrine," he added.

People can register their names from Sunday afternoon, Rawat said.

"However, the devotees will not be allowed to attend the 'bhasma aarti' ritual or enter the sanctum sanctorum," he added.

"Besides that, no one will be allowed to touch the idols and scriptures, sprinkle or distribute holy water or offer prasad," he said.

Other safeguards will also be followed to prevent the spread of the infection, he said.

The 'bhasma aarti darshan' at the temple was suspended on March 16 and five days later, the management committee restricted the entry of devotees into the temple in view of the pandemic.

During the Hindu holy month of Shravan, around one lakh people visit the temple on Sundays and Mondays, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Rawat said.