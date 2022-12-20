Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

ISO Institute’s functionaries hand over ISO certificate to DLSA head during a programme in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ISO award programme was organised here on Monday in the auditorium of the ADR Centre building under the chairmanship of principal district and sessions judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman RK Vani.

Vani expressed happiness as it has become the first DLSA of the State to receive the award by fulfilling the ISO criteria. In achieving the said achievement, the officers of the Legal Services Institute, employees, panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers have given full support, he said.

District judge and DLSA secretary Arvind Kumar Jain and district legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi said that this whole year, the work done by the DLSA and the quality of office management and maintenance, cleanliness and free legal services, mediation and premeditation has been excellent. As a result of fulfilling the criteria of Lok Adalats, the DLSA, Ujjain has received ISO certification.

Yogendra Dwivedi, officer of ISO Institute, Bhopal, while providing ISO certificate to the officers of DLSA, Ujjain said that ISO is an international standard level certificate, which is certified for better maintenance and better management of institutions and premises.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain