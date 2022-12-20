e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Yogendra Dwivedi, officer of ISO Institute, Bhopal, while providing ISO certificate to the officers of DLSA, Ujjain said that ISO is an international standard level certificate, which is certified for better maintenance and better management of institutions and premises

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
ISO Institute’s functionaries hand over ISO certificate to DLSA head during a programme in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ISO award programme was organised here on Monday in the auditorium of the ADR Centre building under the chairmanship of principal district and sessions judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman RK Vani.

Vani expressed happiness as it has become the first DLSA of the State to receive the award by fulfilling the ISO criteria. In achieving the said achievement, the officers of the Legal Services Institute, employees, panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers have given full support, he said. 

District judge and DLSA secretary Arvind Kumar Jain and district legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi said that this whole year, the work done by the DLSA and the quality of office management and maintenance, cleanliness and free legal services, mediation and premeditation has been excellent. As a result of fulfilling the criteria of Lok Adalats, the DLSA, Ujjain has received ISO certification. 

Yogendra Dwivedi, officer of ISO Institute, Bhopal, while providing ISO certificate to the officers of DLSA, Ujjain said that ISO is an international standard level certificate, which is certified for better maintenance and better management of institutions and premises. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: Malwi folk drama based on Bhagat Singh wins accolades

Ujjain: Malwi folk drama based on Bhagat Singh wins accolades

Madhya Pradesh: Urdu poets from across the country enthral audience during Mushaira in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Urdu poets from across the country enthral audience during Mushaira in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Ujjain: Youth befriends woman with false identity, complaint lodged

Ujjain: Youth befriends woman with false identity, complaint lodged