Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation, police launch removal of encroachments

An UMC employee hammers down a small construction on a nullah in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): From Kanthal to Chhatri Chowk, Dhaba Road, Gopal Mandir, the traffic arrangements are becoming a hindrance due to the goods kept by shopkeepers outside their shops, the action to remove such encroachments was taken by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), police administration and traffic police on Tuesday.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had directed the officers in the meeting of the task force committee that such encroachments should be removed immediately from Kanthal to Chhatri Chowk, Dhaba Road, Gopal Mandir main road On Tuesday, with the co-operation of the traffic police, the UMC removal gang started the process of removing the goods kept outside the shops in an unorganised manner and the work of explaining to the shopkeepers by making public announcement is also being done by the UMC.

CSP Om Prakash Mishra, in-charge of the traffic police station Pawan Kumar and in-charge of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation removal gang Ashiq Khan were present in the proceedings.