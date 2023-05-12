Madhya Pradesh: Two-day training session of Arogya Bharti, Annam Millets prog held in Ujjain

Guests and hosts felicitate cardiologist Dr Vijay Garg during the programme. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following concept of a healthy person, healthy family, healthy village and healthy nation, two-day regional training session of Arogya Bharti, Shree Annam Millets programme was held on International Nutritious Grain Year 2023 at Sudarshan Auditorium in Bharat Mata Mandir premises.

Arogya Bharti national organising secretary Ashok Kumar Varshney gave information about millet production and nutrients of millets. Dr Varshney said that regular routine and yoga practice must be done along with nutritious grains. Benefits of millets, digestion process and recipes of millets through power point presentation were given by chief guest and cardiologist Dr Vijay Garg.

Special guest paediatrician Dr Ved Prakash Vyas provided research-related information about giving millets to infants and Arogya Bharti Malwa province president Dr Vishnu Sen Kachhawa informed participants about the promotion of basic purpose of Arogya Bharti.

Regional organising secretary Bholanath Gupta, Arogya Bharti metropolitan president Dr Mahendra Patidar, all India member of Arogya Bharti Mihir Jha, province officer, organising secretary, working president and Ujjain executive member and many Ayurvedic, allopathic, homoeopathic doctors and yoga experts and people were present.

A millets exhibition was organised at the end of the programme and delicious dishes of millets were served in food after the programme. The whole programme was coordinated by Neeti Tandon. The guests were welcomed and introduced by Prof Rekha Singh Bhagwan. The Shanti path and praises of Lord Dhanwantri were recited by Swati Ninnaure and Divya Pandya. Secretary of metropolitan branch Manish Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks.