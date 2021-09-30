e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Team of Archaeological Survey of India, Geographical Survey of India inspects Mahakal Temple

The team inspected the inspected the structure of the temple for about three hours.
FP News Service
Mahakal temple |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Geographical Survey of India (GSI) reached Ujjain on Wednesday, the to inspect the structure of Mahakaleshwar temple on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The team inspected the inspected the structure of the temple for about three hours. The Supreme Court has entrusted the responsibility of maintenance of the structure of the Mahakal temple to the ASI and GSI.

Teams of both the departments inspect the temple from time to time. ASI assistant director Praveen Kumar Mishra, region director science Ramji Nigam, GSI director Tapan Pal and VP Gaur comprised the team. The team will soon submit its report to the Supreme Court.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:01 AM IST
