Madhya Pradesh: Shri Krishna-Centric Bhajans, Dance, Ballet Mark Ujjain's Vikramotsav | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Krishna-centric bhajans, dance and ballet were staged under the Vikramotsav organised by the Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth and the Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy here on Wednesday. Artistes from Delhi presented the relationship between Shri Krishna and Mother Yamuna.

Two presentations were given by Kavita Dwivedi, the first of which was Jai Maa Yamuna and the second was Dashavatar. In the first presentation, Shri Krishna’s pastimes on the banks of Mother Yamuna were described. In the second presentation ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu were presented. Lord Shri Krishna was shown as an incarnation of Vishnu who was born to save the world against injustice and oppression.

Six hymns centred on Shri Krishna were presented by Sangeeta Goswami, Bhopal. Which included Krishna Balleela, Krishna and Gopika dialogue, Krishna-Holi incident and Krishna Raas-based bhajans.

Shri Krishna dance-drama presentation directed by Shirish Rajpurohit included Radha Sakhi’s bansi dialogue, Govardhan puja, Holi celebration, Kansa Akrur dialogue, Akrur ji’s arrival at Nandgaon, Krishna’s journey to Mathura, Krishna breaking the bow, Charud and Musthik, subjugation of the Kuwaliyapid elephant. Incidents like Kansa Mardan, and Devaki Vasudev prison liberation were presented.

JYOTSNA PERFORMS KATHAK DANCE

Under the Anadi Parv hosted by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth under Vikramotsav 2024, artiste Jyotsna Vyas on the stage of Triveni Museum praised Shiva through Kathak. Along with this, religious topics were presented. In this presentation she tried to depict the Kathak art of ancient times.

MISHRA UNFOLDS MYSTERIES OF KRISHNA LEELAS

A discussion on 'The Mystery of Shri Krishna’s childhood games' was organised on Wednesday under the Shri Krishna Leelamrit programme. The main speaker in this seminar was Prof Shyamdev Mishra of Lucknow. He said that contemplation of Krishna is a contemplation that pleases the mind and soul. Krishna is the one who fulfills all the desires, before remembering him it is necessary to remember Radha.

If you want to know Krishna then first know Radha. Krishna’s childhood games are full of beauty, love and joy. This was also his leela in which he sent a nurse demon like Putna to the supreme abode.

This seminar, organised at Triveni Museum, was presided over by Sankalp Mishra of Mahrishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University. On this occasion, Santosh Pandya, senior officer of Kalidas Academy, welcomed the guests by presenting Vikram Panchang. In the seminar series which will be held in Kalidas Academy Auditorium on Thursday, the main speaker will be litterateur Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, Ujjain.