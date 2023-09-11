Madhya Pradesh: 'Shahi Sawari' Of Lord Mahakal Commences In Ujjain Amid Tight Security

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The royal procession of Mahakal commenced at 4 PM on Monday, where devotees from far and wide were geared up. The procession, known as the "Shahi Sawari," commenced at 4 PM today and will cover a route of approximately seven kilometers.

The procession will feature ten different bands, including Ganesha Band, Bharat Band, Ramesh Band, RK Band, and Rajkamal Band, each accompanying a unique manifestation of Lord Mahakal.

A total of 70 bhajan groups will add to the spiritual fervor.

In anticipation of the significant turnout, local schools have declared a holiday for the day.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family, paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple earlier. He expressed his wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the state and its people, seeking blessings from Lord Mahakal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The procession will follow a route that includes various significant locations in the city. The grandeur will unfold as Lord Mahakal graces the Ramghat area, Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazar, Kaharwadi, and more.

Local authorities are taking extensive security measures to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

The route will be closely monitored by police forces from Ujjain as well as other cities. Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place from noon, with 21 routes closed to vehicular traffic.

Parking facilities have been arranged at four locations in the city to accommodate the large number of vehicles expected.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived here by road from Indore and will perform customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica during Shahi Sawari at Ramghat. He will proceed back to Indore by car at 5.50 pm.

The procession will conclude later in the evening, around 10 PM, as Lord Mahakal returns to the temple, marking the end of this magnificent event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)