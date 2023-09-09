Bhopal: Mirchi Baba Shaves His Head After Praying For Change Of Madhya Pradesh CM At Ujjain's Mahakal (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba, who was recently acquitted in a rape case, got his head shaved in front of PCC office in Bhopal on Saturday to mark his protest against the Shivraj government. Mirchi Baba said that the government is full of scams and they all will be soon exposed.

He further alleged cases of atrocities against the saints under the ruling BJP government.

Ruckus in Mahakaal temple Ujjain

Notably, on Friday Mirchi Baba created a ruckus in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain. When he was stopped from entering the ‘Garbhagriha’, he started shouting slogans that, 'Hey Mahakaal, Mukhyamantri ko badal dena’(Mahakaal, do change the Chief Minister this time).

Mirchi Baba said , 'The saint is being stopped from offering prayers. Mahakal, have mercy and change this Chief Minister. Saints are suffering. Today a saint is shouting in your court. He is being implicated in false cases.’

‘Even after having a conversation with the Collector, I was stopped from visiting the temple as I always talk about Kamal Nath. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was not stopped and I was stopped. Mahakaal will definitely punish them’, he added.

Who is Mirchi Baba?

Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba came into limelight in 2019. During the Lok Sabha elections, he had performed havan of red chilli for the victory of Digvijay Singh. During this time he had announced that if Digvijay Singh did not win the elections, he would commit Jal Samadhi. However, after Digvijay Singh lost the election, he had also sought permission from the Bhopal Collector to take Jal Samadhi, which was invalidated.

Baba was in jail for 13 months in rape case

Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba remained in Bhopal Central Jail for 13 months in the rape case. On Wednesday, Bhopal court acquitted him in the rape case. After the court's decision, Mirchi Baba was released from jail the same night. As soon as he was released from jail, Mirchi Baba said –- Truth has won. I was implicated because of my proximity to Congress.

