Madhya Pradesh: Science talk organised on ‘Green Consumer Day’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To mark Green Consumer Day, a science talk and best of waste model competition was organised in the School of Studies in Physics, Vikram University on Tuesday.

Students of the department presented poems, slogans, posters and models. The purpose of this event was to make the youth aware of the environment and to understand the importance of 4-R (recycle, reuse, reduce and refuse) method.

Head of the department Dr Swati Dubey, Dr Ganpat Ahirwar, Dr Ratna Agrawal, Dr Priya Dubey, Dr Apoorva Mule, Dr Kamal Jain and Subhash Chauhan shared information regarding new start-ups which are reusing and recycling waste products.

Green Consumer Day, which is celebrated globally on September 28, focuses primarily on awareness-raising and the importance of recycling-reusing and reducing waste material.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:49 AM IST