Madhya Pradesh: ‘Pride, Arrogance, Intoxication Of Power ‘Blind’ Politics’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday morning, a former cabinet minister protested and addressed a meeting in Patalpani, the birthplace of Tantya Bhil in Mhow. The meeting was conducted in protest against the urinating incident on a tribal in Sidhi. During this, Jaivardhan C Singh said that BJP MLA representative in Sidhi district has insulted tribals and done an inhuman act. Not even an animal does this.That too with such a man who is not even mentally healthy. The incident symbolises that for the last 18 years, political leaders have been blinded by pride, arrogance and intoxication of power. Apart from this, keeping the upcoming assembly elections in mind, he said that this time all should unite. Whatever Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath choose, we have to unite and win the mandate. We wiill raise the Dongargaon firing issue in the assembly session.

BJP says the country is in danger and religion is in danger. But I say that neither the country nor the religion is in danger. Our Constitution and tribal brothers are in danger. During a peaceful protest in Dongargaon, the police opened fire and killed an innocent tribal. The report of the inquiry committee formed after this did not see the light of the day. Till date, nobody knows who is guilty in the murder incident.