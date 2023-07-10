Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.50 Lakh People Throng Mahakal Temple

Jubilant crowd throng Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first Sunday of the month of Shravan. Till late evening, more than 1.50 lakh devotees were estimated to have had darshan. July 10 or today is the first Monday of Shravan and due to the ride of Mahakal, the doors of the temple will be opened from 2.30 am.

This time the month of Shravan has begun from July 4. A huge crowd of devotees has been thronging Mahakaleshwar Temple since the first day of Shravan. It was the first Sunday of this month. For this reason, the crowd of visitors thronged the temple since morning. A large number of devotees also participated in the bhasma aarti of Lord Mahakal which took place in the wee hours. A large number of people had darshan of Lord Mahakal in chalit (moving) bhasma aarti.

According to temple administrator Sandeep Soni, today was the first Sunday of the month of Sawan and July 10 is the first Monday. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Lord Mahakal in these two days. In view of this, the entry system in the temple has been changed for Sunday and Monday. In these two days, efforts are being made to provide darshan to all devotees in less time. All the devotees are being given entry to the temple from Mansarovar Facility Centre via Shri Mahakal Lok from Char Dham parking. Everyone is being taken out through the Nirmalya Gate exit.

According to the temple administrator, the first procession of Lord Mahakal will take place on Monday. Along with this, there will be a huge crowd of devotees. In view of this, the protocol and early darshan facility with a fee of Rs 250 will be closed in the temple on Monday. Kavad Yatris will also not be given special entry.

Mahakal’s first sawari to be taken out today

As part of the sawari of Shri Mahakaleshwar going out in the month of Shravan-Bhadrapada, on July 10, the traditional procession will be taken out to give darshan to its devotees on the city tour. On the eve of the procession, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh along with other officials and MP Anil Firojia, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MLA Paras Jain reviewed preparations of first procession. Sandeep Kumar Soni, administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee said that in the palanquin, Lord Manmahesh will go on a city tour to give darshan to his devotees. After duly worshipping Shri Manmahesh form of Lord Mahakal in the assembly pavillion of Mahakal temple, Lord Shri Manmahesh will sit in a palanquin and go on a city tour. The sawari of the Lord will leave the temple at the scheduled time of 4 pm. At the main gate of the temple, a guard of honour will be given to Lord Shri Manmahesh by the personnel of the armed police force. The palanquin of Lord Mahakal will reach Ramghat via Mahakal Road, Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar and Kaharwadi after leaving the temple. Here the Lord will be anointed and worshipped with the water of Kshipra River. After this, the sawari will reach Mahakaleshwar Temple again via Ramanujkot, Modh Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Ka Mandir, Satyanarayan Mandir, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chauraha, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Bazaar. During the sawari, it is appealed that the traders should not keep the furnace running on the side of the road nor keep the oil pan on way of the sawari. Visitors should not walk in the opposite direction of the sawari and stand at their places till it leaves. Visitors should not keep vehicles in the streets. Devotees should not throw or distribute coins, coconut, bananas and fruits during the sawari. They should not distribute prasad and pictures in the middle of the sawari. Apart from this, there should not be unnecessary number of people around the palanquin. From the main gate of the temple, the palanquin of Mahakal will leave for the city tour, only traditional nine bhajan circles and cymbals and damru dal will be included in the sawari.

Speakers Pay Obeisance

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, during his stay in Ujjain, attended bhasma aarti of Shri Mahakaleshwar and had darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar with his family on Sunday. He use to come for darshan just before the beginning of assembly session. This year the session is beginning from July 11.

Shravan Mahotsav Begins

The 18th All India Shravan Mahotsav, 2023 organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee began with the lighting of lamp on the first evening of Shiv Sambhavam. The first presentation of classical singing of Kumud Deewan, New Delhi took place at the beginning of the programme. She started off with the bandish ‘Jai Shivshankar, Badhaad Dani’ in Raag Hansdhvani. It was followed by the rendition of Bhajan ‘Gal Bhujang Bhasmaang Shankar Anuragi’ in Raj Desh in ‘Thumri Bhola Lagawe Beda Paar’ in delayed rhythm. The presentation ended with the popular ‘Bholenath Ki Holi Khele Masane Mein Holi Digambar’ and he was accompanied by Hitendra Dikshit on Tabla and Bharat Joshi on Harmonium. The second presentation was solo tabla playing of Shubh Maharaj, grandson and disciple of Padma Vibhushan Pt Kishan Maharaj of Banaras Gharana. Shubh presented many rare bandishes of Banaras Gharana like contract, distribution and verses. Harmonium accompaniment was done by Deepak Khasarwal. The last presentation of the first evening was Kathak dance by Heena Wasen of Ujjain. Kathak dancer Heena, a disciple of Pt Krishnamohan Maharaj, began her performance at the Shravan festival with the composition ‘Mahakal Vandana Bho Shambho’. It was followed by presentation of Uthan Thaat Aam Tode Tukde, Paran Ladi and Gatnikas in traditional sequence in pure Kathak dance three taal. At the end, she performed rendition of Thumri ‘Sab Ban Than Aai Shyam Pyaari Ri’ composed by Maharaj Bindadin. She was accompanied by Anshul Pratap Singh on tabla, Kuldeep Dubey on singing, Deepak Khasrawal on harmonium and Ambrish Gangarade on sitar.

SHRAVAN FESTIVAL AND ITS DISCREPANCIES

The prestigious Shravan Festival is organised every year in the month of Shravan in Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal, in which national and local artistes get the opportunity and good fortune to perform and participate in their various genres of singing, playing instruments, dancing and they perform in the courtyard of Mahakal. They feel grateful by giving their tribute to the Lord. This year, the event is being held at Triveni Museum every Saturday from 7 pm. On the first evening, July 8, the first performance of Shravan Mahotsav was given at the Triveni Museum. The artistes were seen singing, playing instruments and dancing. But it was very sad to notice the inconsistencies in this event. It was felt that due to unnecessary barricades at two places between Harifatak Crossroads and Triveni Museum, the artistes who had performances also faced extreme inconvenience in reaching the museum. Apart from this, many times the lights went out in the venue causing unnecessary trouble to the artists and the audience, while the provision of common facilities like generators is natural in an event of such proportions. The visitors of Mahakal Lok also kept coming to the programme and kept going after stopping for two to five minutes, this also distracted the artistes, whereas an exit arrangement can be made for visitors of Mahakal Lok, in which the concentration of the artiste are not interrupted and affected.