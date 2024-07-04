 Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant Breaks Specs Of BR Ambedkar Statue In Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant Breaks Specs Of BR Ambedkar Statue In Ujjain

Congress workers perform ‘abhishek’ with milk, water.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Congress workers pour water and milk on the statue of Baba Saheb in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress Committee president Mukesh Bhati, Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Ravi Rai, people's representatives, and party’s office-bearers performed ‘abhishek’ of the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar with water and milk at Tower Chowk on Wednesday. One man broke the spectacles of Baba Saheb’s statue and tried to tamper with the statue.

He was caught by local citizens. Congress alleged that there was a police point, 100 dial vehicles parked there 24 hours, cameras were installed, and all the employees and officers of the district administration remained there, even after that tampering with the statue was not acceptable.

The Congress demanded that there should be a 24-hour guard, the damage caused to Baba Saheb’s statue should be repaired immediately and cameras should be installed. Congress has also demanded that the place where Baba Saheb’s statue is located near Kothi Palace is not in good condition, there is a heap of garbage, and there is no arrangement of light and security.

UMC repairs it

On receiving the information that a person tampered with the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and damaged the spectacles on the statue, Zone-4 building inspector Mukul Meshram immediately reached the spot and started the repair work on the damaged part of the statue. Later, Deputy Commissioner Prem Kumar Suman reached the spot and took action to remove all the illegal carts and kiosks being operated around the statue.

