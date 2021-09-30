Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 7-yr rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ADJ court at Barnagar tehsil on Wednesday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and molesting a minor girl under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Deputy-director, prosecution, the judge sentenced the accused Vikram, resident of Ujjain, to 7-year of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

The prosecution apprised the court that the girl, a native of Ujjain, was 7-year-old at the time of the incident and lived with her parent.

The crime was registered at the police station on November 16, 2018 and after investigation, the charge sheet was presented in the court. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution and punished the accused. The court also recommended providing Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:57 AM IST