Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police nabbed Patwari taking Rs 7k bribe from a farmer in village Limba Piplia

The Lokayukta police caught Patwari red-handed while taking bribe from a farmer in village Limba Piplia of Nilganga police station area. Patwari demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 in the name of creating a new loan book of the farmer. The farmer had complained to Lokayukta SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan acting to which, the police arrested Patwari on Friday morning.

Bhupinder Singh Chaudhary of village Limba Piplia, had applied for a new loan book. Patwari Dushyant Verma of reg number 28 demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the farmer in the name of making a new loan book. The Patwari clearly said that unless you give Rs 7,000, the loan book will not be made. So Bhupendra Singh gave Rs 1,200 to the Patwari as the first installment. The remaining Rs 5,800 were asked to be given after work. Distressed by Patwari's bribery, farmer Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary complained in writing to Lokayukta SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan on Thursday. After this, the Lokayukta police caught Patwari red-handed receiving Rs 5,800 bribe at the farmer's house on Friday.

As per the plan, the Lokayukta police first recorded the conversation between the farmer and the Patwari and then called the Patwari through the farmer to his village Limba Piplia to give the rest of the money. For this, the Lokayukta police team reached the village at 7.45 am in the morning. But Patwari reached the village at 10:00 am. The Lokayukta team had laid siege around the farmer's house.

Patwari arrived at the house of farmer early in the morning to collect the bribe amount. As soon as he reached home, Bhupendra Singh made Patwari sit for some time. After a brief discussion, the farmer paid Patwari the rest of the bribe. After giving the bribe money, the farmer gestured to the Lokayukta officers sitting outside. On receiving the signal, the Lokayukta police team immediately reached the farmer's house and immediately caught Dushyant Verma.