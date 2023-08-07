Madhya Pradesh: Fifth Evening Of Shravan Mahotsav Witness Songs, Instrumental Play, Dance

Three presentations of classical singing, instrumental play and Kathak dance were rendered on the fifth day of Shravan Mahotsav in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth evening of the 18th Akhil Bharatiya Shravan Mahotsav ‘Shiva Sambhavam’ organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, three famous artistes exhibited their singing, playing instruments and dancing talent.

The first presentation was classical singing by Padma Shri Sumitra Guha of Faridabad. She began her presentation with a self-composed bandish ‘Mahadev Bhaj Re...’ in raga Jog Delayed in a Taal. In this raga, she presented the traditional bandish of three taals ‘Saajan Mora Ghar Aayo...’ and the self-composed bandish ‘Sur-Nar Munijan...’ in one taal Drutalaya. Presented the song ‘Sawan ki ritu aayi sakhi ri...’ in her raga Desh and raga Miya-Malhar. Sumitra’s presentation concluded with Shiva bhajan ‘Har-Har-Har Shambho, Namami Shankar’ in raag Bhupali Taal Kaharwa. Tabla accompaniment was done by Anup Ghosh, harmonium accompaniment by Deepak Khasrawal and Tanpura accompaniment by Shruti Shrivastava.

The second performance was Pakhawaj Triveni directed by Pt Praveen Kumar Arya, accompanied by Aishwarya Arya and Chhavi Joshi on Pakhawaj. The programme began with Dwadash Jyotirling Paran composed by his mentor. After that, Uthan, Dhagetit’s yield, Laykari, then Mishra caste, Tistra caste, Dhakit Takit Takit Takakit with Dhumkit’s yield, Chakradar, Dhinnak’s eagle, 3 Chakradar, Rela, Gopuch Khandjati, Bedam Chakradar, Tikat Gadigan’s demanded Chakradar Paddy Dhikit, Tipalli, Tittittit, Dhatrak Dhikittak, Paanch Dha Ko Drut Teen taal me Rale, Gadigan Dha etc concluded with question and answer.

The last performance of the evening was by city Kathak dancer Madhuri Kodpe. She began her presentation with ‘Adi Dev-Mahadev Hey Dayanidhe...’ composed in one rhythm. After that, in pure Kathak, she included Uthan, Thaath, Aamd, Chakradar Tode, Chakradar Paran, Parmelu, Gat Nikas etc in Taal-Dhamar. She also gave presentation of Shiv Kavitta and Jugalbandi. The presentation ended with abhang ‘Majhe Vitthal-Rakhumai Kar, Katevari Ubhe Vitavari Vas Pandharpuri...’ composed by Devdutt Bhigarkar in Marathi language. Harihareshwar Poddar was on harmonium, Bharat Barot on Tabla, Prakhar Vijayvargiya on Pakhawaj, Dilip Phadke on Sitar, Jagdish Barot on Sarangi, Rahul Bane on Pathant and Nilesh Manohar and Vishal Wakankar as vocalists accompanied her.

FIFTH SAWARI TO BE TAKEN OUT TODAY

The fifth sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal during Shravan (adhikmaas) will be taken out on Monday at 4 pm from Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir. Lord Mahakal’s replica in the Chandramouleshwar form will be seated in the palanquin, that of Manmesh to ride on elephant, that of Shivtandav on Garud Rath, Uma-Mahesh on Nandi Rath and replica of Holkar State on Dol Rath.

