Madhya Pradesh: Envelope case of Ujjain IG should be closely monitored, says senior BJP leader Uma Bharti

A senior leader of BJP Uma Bharti arrived in Ujjain on Monday for the third Monday of Sawan, to have a glimpse of Baba Mahakal. While interacting with the media, she said that the envelope scandal of the Ujjain IG should be closely monitored. It should be seen who was carrying the envelope and also who was at the receiving end.

Expressing her contentment on building the Ram temple, she said, “I am happy that the foundation stone of the Ram temple is ready from August 5.”

Uma Bharti, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli’s remark on Ramchandra, said, “I invite Oli Sahab to build a grand Ram temple in Nepal too.”

Not to be mentioned, Oli on Monday, July 13, had remarked that Ramchandra, the lead protagonist of the epic Ramayana, was born in a village near the border town of Birgunj and had described India's Ayodhya as part of a ‘fake’ Indian narrative. However, Oli was accused of ‘trying to do whatever he can, even going to the extent of an absurd statement regarding Ayodhya and Sri Ram, to widen the distance between India and Nepal’.

When the media asked her as to what is her say on the envelope case of Ujjain IG, she said, “I will not say anything to the pinpoint. We have to see every aspect as to who was giving the envelopes and who was receiving and transporting them.”