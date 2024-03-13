Madhya Pradesh: Cultural Extravaganza Marks 13th Day Of Vikramotsav In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the 13th day of Anadi Parv (from March 1 to April 9) organised under the 40-day Vikramotsav 2024, sitar playing was presented by Mahendra Bhua and associates of Ujjain on the stage of Triveni Museum on Tuesday. They first presented the Malkaun-based composition 'Om Mangalam Om Mangalam' in which Aalap Jod Ult Jhala and Sulat Jhala were demonstrated.

After this, presentations of Devi Stu Ti- Jai Jai Jag Janani, Shri Ram Stuti- Thumak Chalat Ramchandra, Payoji Maine Ram Ratan, Vaishnajan to Tene, Thumri, Mishra Khamaj Dhun, Kajri, Ghazal were given. Mahendra Bhua accompanied on sitar and manjire and tabla Sangat by Shakti Nagar. Rakesh Badgotya was on the drums while Ankit Borana was on the synthesiser. Aditya Chaurasia anchored the event.

BHAJAN, DANDIYA RAAS & BALLET

In the Shri Krishna Lilamrit cultural evening organised by Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy under Vikramotsav, devotional singing based on Shri Krishna was presented by Aastha Goswami and team, Vrindavan, Dandiya Raas by Pandit Khemil Bhojabhai, Gujarat and Shri Krishna dance drama directed by Shirish Rajpurohit, Ujjain.

On this occasion, all the artistes were welcomed by presenting them with Vikram Panchang. Traditional Dandiya Raas presented by Pandit Khemil Bhojabhai, Gujarat. In the first part, he staged Holi Hudo Raas. This Raas is performed by men on the occasion of Holi, while in the second part, he presented Tali Raas. This is the Raas of Chorwad province of Junagadh which is performed by the men of Koli community.

MYSTERY OF KRISHNA’S CHILDHOOD LEELAS

A discussion on 'The Mystery of Shri Krishna’s childhood games' was organised on Tuesday under the Shri Krishna Lilamrit programme organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth under Vikramotsav on Wednesday. Keynote speaker, senior Hindi litterateur Dr Hareram Bajpai said, “Lord Shri Krishna's deeds, character and his pastimes are very extensive.

In ancient Indian devotional literature, descriptions of innumerable pastimes of Shri Krishna are found. From day to day, the character of Shri Krishna emerges and he is an ideal for the world. His every action is like an education." This seminar organised in Vagdevi Auditorium of Vikram University was presided over by Prof Shailendra Sharma and the programme was conducted by Jagdish Sharma. On this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Pandey welcomed the guests.