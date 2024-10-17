Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nikita Porwal On Winning Femina Miss India 2024 | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister, on Thursday, extended wishes to Ujjain’s Nikita Porwal for winning the beauty pageant ‘Femina Miss India World 2024.’ Interestingly, the CM himself hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district also.

Nikita Porwal was crowned as the ‘Miss India World 2024’ by her predecessor Nikita Gupta on Wednesday in Mumbai. Now, she will represent the country at the Miss World contest.

Wishing the new Miss India World, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s official X handle posted, “Hearty congratulations to Ujjain's daughter, Nikita Porwal, on winning the title of 'Femina Miss India 2024! May you represent India at the Miss World pageant and bring pride to the nation! My best wishes for your bright future.”

मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन की बेटी निकिता पोरवाल को 'फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2024' का खिताब जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई!



आप 'मिस वर्ल्ड पेजेंट' में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व कर देश का मान बढ़ाएं! मेरी ओर से उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।



- माननीय मुख्यमंत्री, डॉ. मोहन यादव… pic.twitter.com/beof69lbgj — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 17, 2024

Nikita Porwal to be seen in a film

The new Miss India would be seen in a film very soon. he film is titled Chambal Paar and it's trailer has been launched. Nikita's upcoming project is to be showcased at an international film festival.

Her sister, Vaishali Jaiswal, is a Chartered Accountant in Indore, while her brother, Pradyumna Porwal, is an engineer at Indian Oil Corporation.

Others figures like Madhya Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi also congratulated Nikita on her win.

Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.