 Madhya Pradesh: Car Gutted In Fire, Two Occupants Escape Unhurt In Ujjain
According to the police, the car belongs to Raja Kumrawat of Indore who had come to Ujjain to do boiler work with his partner Satish Kumar Gupta, a resident of Bihar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Car Gutted In Fire, Two Occupants Escape Unhurt In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons travelling in a car had a close shave as a massive fire broke out in their moving car on Dewas Road here on Tuesday night. Their Ignis car suddenly caught fire at Nagjhiri intersection.

According to the police, the car belongs to Raja Kumrawat of Indore who had come to Ujjain to do boiler work with his partner Satish Kumar Gupta, a resident of Bihar. The incident occurred during the return journey. As soon as the car caught fire, both of them immediately came out and saved their lives.

The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, by then the car was completely burnt. During the fire in the car, many people kept making videos while some were seen taking selfies with the burning car. However, it is not known how the car caught fire.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level team of National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), led by quality team advisor Dr Vivek Mishra and Dr Srishti with other members of the NQAS team from Bhopal, inspected the Mhow Civil Hospital, on Tuesday. During their inspection, the team held a meeting with paramedical staff and doctors of the hospital and information was also taken from them.

During this, the team has asked to shift the OT to the new building. The team inspected the primary health centers on different parameters. This includes OPD, IPD, labour room, laboratory, facilities for patients and their attendants, training of health workers, maintenance, data protection, safety standards, availability of medicines and other equipment, water and toilet facilities, condition of operation theater and labour room.

Two PHCs of Mhow have been NQAS certified. In the last inspection of NQAS, only Gawali Palasia Primary Health Centre of Mhow tehsil got the NQAS certificate. After this, Harsola Primary Health Centre became NQAS certified for the second time. Now in the hospitals category, Mhow Civil Hospital got 83.5 per cent marks.

