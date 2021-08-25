Madhya Pradesh: Body of businessman found hanging in dairy

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was found hanging in the back room of his dairy.

Police said that an acquaintance came and asked for Prashant son of Balkrishna Tiwari, resident of Vivekanand colony. His family who resides on the floor above the dairy went to look for him.

They were shocked to find his body hanging in a room on the back of the dairy. They rushed to the hospital, but it was too late and he was declared dead.

According to the sources, Prashant has suffered loss due to lockdown and was overwhelmed with debt. The police are trying to ascertain the reason which compelled him to take the extreme step.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers come to blows over providing legal aid to alleged accused

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:00 AM IST