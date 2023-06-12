Madhya Pradesh: All India Rapid Chess Tourney In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Buddhibal Chess Academy, the All India Rapid Chess Tournament with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh was inaugurated under the chairmanship of organising committee head Ashish Mehta and the chief hospitality of MiC member Shivendra Tiwari here on Sunday.

International arbiter Yashpal Arora and national arbiter and trainer Neeraj Singh Kushwaha were present as special guests on the occasion. At Parameshwari Garden, Indore Road the guests inaugurated the competition by garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and lighting the lamp.

The welcome speech was given by Prince Wilson, secretary of the organising committee. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Vibha Singh Tomar and a vote of thanks was expressed by Archana Malviya.