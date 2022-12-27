Madhya Pradesh: 4 arrested, 23 knives, 1 pistol and 1 live cartridge recovered in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Knives are being sold by bringing them from Shajapur in UP to Ujjain. A knife worth five hundred rupees is being sold for one thousand rupees. Police arrested four accused in two cases from Pandyakhedi and near Carmel Convent School. Twenty-three knives, 1 pistol and 1 live cartridge have been recovered from them. The accused are being interrogated on remand.

Police had received information that two people from Shajapur (UP) had come to Ujjain to sell knives. They were about to supply this to local anti-social elements. The police had formed two teams and were successful in detaining them. Two of the detained are residents of Ujjain. Their names are Aavesh son of Maqsood Ansari resident of Ahmed Nagar, Agar Road and Zuber aka Golu son of Zahid Khan resident of Kot Mohalla. While the names of the accused of Shajapur are Muzammil son of Aslam Khan and Ikram son of Azkar Khan, both residents of Kamardipura, Shajapur.

Police said the local residents had come to buy knives. ASP Abhishek Anand said that local criminals used to buy knives for Rs 400 to 500 and sell them for Rs 800 to Rs one thousand. In this way, they used to get double profit. The police have registered a case against the accused and they are being interrogated after being taken on remand.