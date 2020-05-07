Latest Coronavirus news from Ujjain on May 7

14 new cases take tally to 198, death toll 42

Samples of 14 more suspects tested positive as per health bulletin released on Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally of positive patients reached 198 while death toll surged to 42 with the death of 40 year old woman of Jansapura and 49 old man of Laxmi Nagar due to Covid-19.

Among 14 new patients, 2 men and 2 women are from Badnagar and among remainder 10 patients a 7-month-old child from Kamdarpura, 38-year-old man of Kot Mohalla, 8-year-old boy of Nagori Mohalla, 41-year-old woman of Kamari Marg, 55-year-old man from Nayapura, 51-year-old man of Bajarang Nagar, 22-year-old youth of Kshir Sagar, 50-year old-woman of Kshir Sagar, 49-year-old man of Laxmi Nagar and 40-year-old woman of Janspapura were tested positive.

Out of 3,657 samples reports of 3,522 samples were received and 362 samples have been rejected while count of negative samples is 2,890. Over 1,381 suspects have been quarantined and 47 patients recovered from infection discharged till date.

MADHAV NAGAR HOSPITAL INSPECTED

Collector Asheesh Singh visited Madhav Nagar Hospital and took stock of arrangements amid efforts to make it a Covid-19 dedicated hospital. The doctors present there underlined scarcity of anesthetists in the hospital as all the anesthetists posted in the hospital were absent.

55 corona winners discharged

The news that has given respite to the healthcare professionals and denizens is that 33 more patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infection. Till Tuesday, 32 patients have been discharged while on Wednesday another 23 patients were discharged from RD Gardi Medical College and Police Training Center, Maksi Road. Thus 55 corona winners have been discharged so far.