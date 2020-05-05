Ujjain: Lethargic healthcare services, lack of doctors, cause high mortality rate in district

Ujjain: The death toll in the city has reached to 35 with the death of BJP corporator while the count of infected people has also surged to 173, both figures have corroborated poor health services, lack of doctors and undoubtedly faulty grip of district administration with no extraordinary efforts to vitalize the moribund and half-dead healthcare services.

As per reports the health services in respect of current pandemic Corona virus has become improved across the country in past 45 days fight against Covid-19 infection and mortality rate has also mitigated with proper timely treatment and social distancing.

But city’s condition is quite different, the mortality rate reached to its peak at 21 percent as besides 173 Covid-19 infected persons 35 persons have lost their lives while the mortality rate of the nation is 3.25 percent with over 40000 infected people and state’s rate is 5.45 percent.

Albeit infection in city is spreading slowly as only 166 people are reportedly infected which is 5.53 percent of the state’s infected people while the mortality rate is over 20 percent which indicated that much more to be done to make alive the half-dead health care service of the district.

/MP Anil Firojia demands radical reshuffle in district admin/

The death of BJP cCorporator Mujaffer Hussain stirred up the party members. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia got irked on present scenario and talked the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He raised a question mark on district administration and demanded radical appropriate change to bring back health services on the right track.

Likewise, Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain also asked why Corona patients were quarantined Police Training Center while there is not sufficient healthcare facilities. He also alleged district administration for its false claims of providing necessary facilities at quarantine centers.

/District BJP head Joshi condemns administration/

Taking dig at district administration in his scathing attack district BJP (urban) head Vivek Joshi told due to faulty strategies to fight against Covid-19 and rise in mortality rate the image of the government is being damaged.

The death of corporator is irreparable loss for the party. He also condemned the administration for not providing ambulance and oxygen cylinder like facilities at quarantine centers. Mayor Meena Jonwal also accused the administration for not providing basic healthcare facilities to Covid-19 patients.

/Congress demands center to dispatch special heath team/

District Congress Committee expressing outrage demanded Health Ministry to send special health team to support wobbly health services to curb rise in mortality rate due to Covid-19 infection.

Party spokesperson Vivek Gupta informed that taking positive step health ministry’s chief medical officer Dr UB Das assured him to send soon a special health team to control worsening condition of the city.