Hooch Tragedy in Ujjain: Licenses of 3 medical firms cancelled

Ujjain: Licences of three medical stores have been cancelled and those of another two have been suspended following their role in the hooch tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 15 persons here recently. Drug administration official Dharm Singh Kushwaha stated that a team headed by ADM had conducted enquiry of those medical shops which were suspected to involve in supply of illicit chemicals which were used for preparing illicit and poisonous liquor. Accordingly, licences of Gupta Surgical, Dawa Bazaar, Doctor Medical and Surgical, Musaddipura and Sanjeevani Distributors, Dawa Bazaar have been cancelled. Likewise, licences of New Heena Medicos and Ashish Sales located in Musaddipura have been suspended for 15 days.