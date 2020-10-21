Hooch tragedy in Ujjain: Kingpin’s girlfriend arrested

Ujjain: Police have arrested a girlfriend of hooch kingpin Sikandar on Tuesday. Sinkandar’s girlfriend Nidhi Kushwaha was arrested by the police as she was helping him in providing denatured spirit a necessary ingredient to make cheap hooch.

She has also worked as an investment advisor in Indore. As per ASP Amarendra Singh the police are taking action based on the revelations made by miscreants Sikandar, Younus and others. Nidhi was also aware of illicit liquor business of Sikandar, ASP added.