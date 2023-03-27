DPF, GPF SCAM: Suspended jail superintendent used to collect money from jail employees

CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preliminary investigation into the multi-million DPF and GPF Scam at Central Bhairavgarh Jail here have revealed that the ‘suspended’ jail superintendent Usha Raj in connivance with few jail employees used to prepare fake documents to withdraw money from the jail employees. She, however, used to invest the money earned through ‘outsiders’ in property business and to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. So far embezzlement of around Rs 15 crore has been traced by the special investigation team (SIT) of the district police.

As revealed by sources, just before the exposure of the scam, Usha Raj through her confidantes from outside booked a luxury car in Ujjain priced at around Rs 50 lakh. The car was ready to be handed over to her from the showroom, but a document produced before the treasury office to withdraw money of the jail employees through fake financial procedure stopped her to get possession of the car. Moreover, the driver of her car who snapped a photo on his mobile was suspended by her on the presumption that the evidence may prove harmful for her in the future.

Another suspended employee Ripudaman Singh Raghuvanshi, who was the accountant in-charge of the Central Jail, used to finish the entire process of applying for different modes of withdrawals. During SIT interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he enjoyed full patronage of Usha Raj as she happened to be the DDO. Ripudaman used to withdraw money from jail employees’ bank accounts and later transfer it to the accounts of other persons. He would then collect the money thus transferred and handover it to her in cash. Ripudaman used to get 10pc withdrawal while the person whose bank account was used would also get 10pc of the amount deposited in his account.

‘Usha Raj is so cunning that initially she used to receive the amount from Ripudaman Singh at her official residence. But assuming that all such happenings could be stored in CCTVs installed in the jail premises and outside her house, she deputed a social worker to collect the money elsewhere,’ an investigation officer disclosed. Through this person only, she invested the ill-gotten money in property business, for her lavish lifestyle and in various purchase. On being contacted the ASP and SIT in-charge Indrajeet Bakarwal told Free Press that in the wake of different seizures Usha Raj has been taken on a 10-day police remand. During her two-day demand, she did not cooperate with us, he added.

